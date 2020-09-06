1/1
Charles Edward Holt III
1983 - 2020
Charles Edward Holt III
September 9, 1983 - September 1, 2020
Crowley, TX - Charles Edward Holt III, 36, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in Crowley.
Funeral: 1:30 p.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Great Commission Church, 7700 McCart Ave., Fort Worth. Interment: Laurel Land Memorial Park, Fort Worth. Visitation: 12:30-1:30 p.m. prior to the service at the church.
Charles was born on September 9, 1983 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Charles Edward Holt II and Julia Banks. He was a Corporal with the Tarrant County Sherriff's Department.
Survivors: Wife, Moranda R. Holt; sons, Charles Edward Holt IV, Christopher Eli Holt, Caleb Emanuel Holt; father, Charles Holt II and wife, Vickye; 3 brothers; and 2 sisters.



Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Great Commission Church
SEP
10
Funeral
01:30 PM
Great Commission Church
Funeral services provided by
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
