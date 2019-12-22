|
|
Charles Edward Morton BURLESON--Charles Edward Morton, 87, born May 24, 1932, in Fort Worth, Texas, departed this world on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, in Burleson, Texas. Charles proudly served his country in both the Navy and the Air Force. Charles loved to swap jokes with family and friends. Charles married the love of his life, Billie True, on Oct. 9, 1965. During 54 years of marriage, he raised two kids and retired from Greyhound Bus Lines after 25 years. Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Ethel Morton, and sisters, Naoma Morton and Claudia McKinney. SURVIVORS: He is survived by wife, Billie True; daughter, Terrie Spann and husband, Mark; son, Troy Morton and wife, Teressa; and sisters, Anita Morton-Jerdon and Judith Green. He will forever watch over his beloved grandchildren, Morgan and Lindy Spann, Kate and Rose Morton; and countless friends and cherished family members. MEMORIALS: The family requests donations to the Salvation Army in lieu of flowers.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 22, 2019