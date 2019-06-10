Charles "Chuck" Eugene Harrison AZLE--Chuck Harrison passed on to be with our Lord and Savior on the morning of Friday, June 7, 2019. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Biggers Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Committal with Masonic Service: Ash Creek Cemetery, under the auspices of Azle Masonic Lodge #601, A.F.&A.M. Chuck was a loving man, devoted to his family and friends. He loved his tools, his guns, and the brotherhood of the Masonic Lodge in Azle. Throughout his life, he was involved in many likes and interests, but he was known for being a law enforcement officer, a Mason, and studier of martial arts. His achievements included being an Eagle Scout by the age of 16. He was a high school graduate of Castleberry High School, earned a Bachelor of Science Degree, and a Master's Degree in Criminal Justice. Although he struggled many years with health issues, his family has found closure knowing he is no longer in pain. He will be missed dearly. Chuck was preceded in death by his father, Lt. Col. Charles Dean Harrison; his mother, Lilly Mae Long; his father-in-law, E.K. Ray; his mother-in-law, Lucille Ray; and his brother-in-law, John Miers. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Gloria Ray Harrison; his daughter, Kathryn and husband, Eddie Bean; his son, K.C. Harrison and wife, Holli; his grandchildren, Devin, Tatum and Wyatt; his sister, Pat and husband, David Armstrong; his sister, Linda Miers; two nieces; three nephews; and many loving, devoted friends.



