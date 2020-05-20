Charles Eugene Kirkpatrick
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Eugene Kirkpatrick NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Charles Eugene Kirkpatrick passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020. PRIVATE INTERMENT: Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Mr. Kirkpatrick was born May 8, 1938, in Fort Worth, Texas. He served in the U.S. Navy and was an accountant at General Motors and H & R Block. Charles was a member of The Hills Church and enjoyed singing praises to the Lord in the Family Singers and the Southwestern Seminary Community Chorus. He was involved in scouts as an assistant scout master and scout master. SURVIVORS: Wife of 54 years, Carol; son, Scott Kirkpatrick and wife, Kim; daughter, Sherry Van Riper; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved