Charles Eugene Kirkpatrick NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Charles Eugene Kirkpatrick passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020. PRIVATE INTERMENT: Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Mr. Kirkpatrick was born May 8, 1938, in Fort Worth, Texas. He served in the U.S. Navy and was an accountant at General Motors and H & R Block. Charles was a member of The Hills Church and enjoyed singing praises to the Lord in the Family Singers and the Southwestern Seminary Community Chorus. He was involved in scouts as an assistant scout master and scout master. SURVIVORS: Wife of 54 years, Carol; son, Scott Kirkpatrick and wife, Kim; daughter, Sherry Van Riper; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.