Charles Eugene Lanningham ARLINGTON--Charles Eugene Lanningham, 81, passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at his home in Arlington, Texas. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at First Baptist Church, Arlington, Texas, followed by a time of visitation. MEMORIALS: Memorial gifts may be made to Mission Arlington, 210 W. South St., Arlington, TX 76010. Charles was born in Ferriday, La., on March 6, 1938, to R. N. and Myrble Lee Godbold Lanningham. He married Roxie Ann Byrket on May 15, 1965. He was a deacon and an active member at First Baptist Church, Arlington, for over 40 years. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Roxie Lanningham; son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey and Laura Lanningham of Rockport, Texas; and son and daughter-in-law, Kyle and Sarah Lanningham of Washington, D.C. He is also survived by grandchildren, Meredith Lanningham of Waco, Texas, Drew Lanningham of Rockport, Texas, and Charlie and Harris Lanningham of Washington, D.C. He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law, R.N. Jr. and Barbara Lanningham of Tioga, La.; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 10, 2019
