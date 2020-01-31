|
|
Charles "Gene" Eugene McKean ATLANTA, MICH. -- Mr. Charles "Gene" Eugene McKean, 82, died peacefully at his home surrounded by his loved ones on the evening of January 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Mildred McKean; and sister, Irene Fern McKean. SURVIVORS: His loving wife, Sandra McKean of Atlanta; son, Jeff (Linda) McKean of Dalworthington Gardens, Texas; daughter, Cara Lee Epps of Calif.; and three grandchildren. GREEN FUNERAL HOME Atlanta, Mich. 49709 989-785-4786
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 31, 2020