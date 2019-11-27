|
Charles Geton Murrah ITASCA--Charles Geton Murrah, 88, of Itasca passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Central Baptist Church in Itasca. Burial follows in Covington Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at Marshall & Marshall Funeral Directors in Hillsboro. Preceding him in death were his parents, father, William Wells Murrah, and mother, Ruby Jewell Murrah; sisters, Eva Marie Thornton, Mildred Mavis Kuykrndall; brothers, Valton Marvin; first wife, Helen Delores Jones Murrah; his second wife, Ovella Sepert Murrah; son, Marshal Getton Murrah; Wells Ruben and Harold Stanley.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 27, 2019