Charles Glenn Smith ARLINGTON--Charles Glenn Smith, 79, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019. FUNERAL: 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Greenwood. Glenn was born in Madill, Okla., Aug. 28, 1939. He was a Marine, Golden Gloves champion, a poet and an accomplished clarinet player. Glenn spent his career in the flooring industry, starting with Smith Brothers Carpet and, most recently, Metroplex Flooring. Glenn was preceded in death by his son, Scott; daughter, Melissa; and parents. SURVIVORS: Wife of 32 years, Lana; daughter, Mistie Smith; son, Jerry and wife, Lisa; grandchildren, Savannah and Nick Faber; and brother, Curtis and wife, Janet.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 18, 2019