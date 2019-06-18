Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Glenn Smith

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles Glenn Smith Obituary
Charles Glenn Smith ARLINGTON--Charles Glenn Smith, 79, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019. FUNERAL: 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Greenwood. Glenn was born in Madill, Okla., Aug. 28, 1939. He was a Marine, Golden Gloves champion, a poet and an accomplished clarinet player. Glenn spent his career in the flooring industry, starting with Smith Brothers Carpet and, most recently, Metroplex Flooring. Glenn was preceded in death by his son, Scott; daughter, Melissa; and parents. SURVIVORS: Wife of 32 years, Lana; daughter, Mistie Smith; son, Jerry and wife, Lisa; grandchildren, Savannah and Nick Faber; and brother, Curtis and wife, Janet.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
Read More