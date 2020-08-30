Charles Grattan Starnes ARLINGTON--Charles Grattan Starnes was born July 22, 1936, to Clara Irma Smith and William Grattan Starnes in Fayetteville, Ark. He spent most of his youth in Little Rock, Ark. He graduated from Webster Groves High School, Mo., in 1954. He entered Texas A&M University, and after his junior year he served in the U.S. Air Force. In 1960 he married Priscilla Ann Broughton. He graduated from TAMU with a degree in Civil Engineering in 1961. Charles passed from this life Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, after suffering three strokes on April 12. SURVIVORS: He is survived by Priscilla; daughters, Sally Metcalfe of Austin, Rebecca Bruning of Southlake, and Carrie Starnes of Arlington; also grandchildren, Charles Schragin, Lily Schragin, Emily Metcalfe, and Ben Metcalfe. He is also survived by his sister, Jean Franchell and husband, Jim, of Albuquerque, N.M.; his mother-in-law, Mary Nell Broughton of Arlington; and numerous nieces and nephews. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: A celebration of his life will be held at an appropriate time after the Covid-19 pandemic ends.