Charles Harrison FORT WORTH--Charles Harrison, husband, father and grandfather, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Laurel Land Chapel of Chimes. Interment: Laurel Land Memorial Park. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please donate to a favorite . Charles was born in Bryans Mill, Texas, on Jan. 24, 1933, next to the youngest of 10 children. He learned farming at an early age while falling in love with airplanes and knew that would become his career. Charles was drafted into the Navy where he was trained and educated in electrical engineering, and in Morse code sending and receiving. During these four years, he flew nearly every day. Upon his release from active duty, he returned to work at General Dynamics/Lockheed doing what he loved for the next 46 years. He was particularly proud of two award winning "suggestions" while at Lockheed, for money and timesaving improvements to the jets he loved. He also holds two patents for his personal inventions. Charles loved music and was an accomplished ballroom dancer. He was past president of Casa Amigos and Tangle foot Dance Club. He was proud of his children, grandchildren and their accomplishments. The family would like to thank Compassionate health care for their caring sitters, James L West Center for their experienced and caring staff, and Community Hospice for filling his final days with comfort, caring, and dignity. Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Dean; stepdaughter, Cathi; and parents. SURVIVORS: His son, Charles Brent Harrison and wife, Jennifer; grandchildren, Jacob, Sofia and James; daughter, Angela and husband, Jerry Bass; and close friend, Cam Beight and her family.



