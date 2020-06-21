Charles Harvey Bell TALLADEGA Charles Harvey Bell, age 88, of Talladega, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020. SERVICE: A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be offered to the Bell family at www.kilgroefh.com. He enlisted in the Marine Corp at age 15. He was a Mustang Major and on the Marine Corp Pistol and Rifle team. He was a pistol shooter 45 caliber. Won several matches and several trophies. He served in World War II, the Korean War, and two tours in Vietnam. His service dates were from September 1946 to November 1976. He served 28 total years of active duty during those years. His first duty station was in the Territory of Hawaii where he served with the Military Police. During his career he spent time with the Military Police, Criminal Investigation Division (CID), with motor transport units, as a Communications Officer, and as the Executive Officer of the Marine Barracks in Sasebo, Japan. He served multiple overseas tours in Japan and two Combat Tours in Vietnam, where he was awarded the Bronze Star. He spent two tours as a Drill Instructor at Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego, CA. During the Vietnam era, he was one of a select few that were selected by the Marine Corps to move from the enlisted ranks to the officer ranks. After spending 16 years as an enlisted Marine and attaining the rank of Gunnery Sergeant, he was promoted to Second Lieutenant. He then was selected to attend Communications Officer School and later was selected to attend Amphibious Warfare School. Finally, he ended his career after attaining the rank of Major of Marines. He loved being a Marine. He was very proud of his service and he was a tough "old Corps" Marine. He is preceded in death by his brothers, Arthur L. Bell, James R. "Dick" Bell, Raymond R. Bell, J.C. Bell; sisters, Myrtle Martin, Flora Cavin, Dorothy Idell; son, Danny McCabe. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Jeannette Bell; sons, Bill C. (Bonnie) Bell, Alan (Candee) McCabe; daughter, Diana Groendyke; grandchildren, Michael Charles (Jessica) Bell, Carley Bell (Christopher) Drzayich, Reve Groendyke; great-grandchildren, Lily Katherine Bell, Emily Florence Bell; sister, Vivian Sharp; numerous nieces and nephews. KILGROE FUNERAL HOME 205-338-3341 Pell City, Al 35125
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 21, 2020.