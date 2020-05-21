Charles Henry Grays Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Grays, Sr. FORT WORTH -- Charles Henry Grays Sr. departed this earthly life on Friday, May 15, 2020. FUNERAL: 10 a.m., Saturday, May 23, Sweet Home Baptist Church, 5225 Ramey Ave., Fort Worth, Texas 76105. Viewing: 1 to 6:30 p.m., Friday, May 22, Golden Gate Funeral Home, 5701 E Loop 820 So., Fort Worth, Texas. LEFT TO CHERISH HIS MEMORIES: children, Charles H. (Devora) Grays Jr. and Doyle R. (Beverly) Grays; eight grandchildren; his oldest grandson, Mr. Fredrick Mason was his home care provider; one sister, Lillie Walker; one brother, James Grays; and a host of other relatives and friends.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Golden Gate Funeral Home
5701 E Loop 820 S.
Fort Worth, TX 76119
817-478-9555
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved