Charles Grays, Sr. FORT WORTH -- Charles Henry Grays Sr. departed this earthly life on Friday, May 15, 2020. FUNERAL: 10 a.m., Saturday, May 23, Sweet Home Baptist Church, 5225 Ramey Ave., Fort Worth, Texas 76105. Viewing: 1 to 6:30 p.m., Friday, May 22, Golden Gate Funeral Home, 5701 E Loop 820 So., Fort Worth, Texas. LEFT TO CHERISH HIS MEMORIES: children, Charles H. (Devora) Grays Jr. and Doyle R. (Beverly) Grays; eight grandchildren; his oldest grandson, Mr. Fredrick Mason was his home care provider; one sister, Lillie Walker; one brother, James Grays; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 21, 2020.