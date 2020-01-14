|
Charles Howard Jones SOUTHLAKE--Charles Howard Jones, born Sept. 20, 1940, in Drop, Texas, passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at the age of 79 in Tarrant County. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, Sparkman/Hillcrest, 7405 W. Northwest Highway, Dallas, Texas, 214-363-5401. Lifelong friend, Dr. David Blase, will be officiating. Visitation: Noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday prior to the service. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to . Pallbearers: Bart H. Jones, Chase Carver, Brett Sharp, Bart Sharp, Garrett Sharp and Landon Sharps. Charles was a true gentleman and a good, kind Christian man who loved life and God. In his younger years he served God and country in the Air Force Reserve during the Vietnam era achieving the rank of sergeant and was honorably discharged in 1969. Loved and respected by all, he also served in civilian life as a Prudential insurance advisor and owned a general agency, a job to which he dedicated 55 years of his life. He achieved many of Prudential's top awards during his tenure and in his honor Prudential created The Charles H. Jones Premier Advisor Award that is awarded annually. He had a tremendous history with the Million Dollar Round Table, the global premier association of financial professionals, achieving membership for 47 years earning Court of the Table recognition for 18 years and Top of the Table recognition for seven years. Charles was also associated with various organizations. He was past chairman of the Business and Estate Council of Fort Worth, received the NSAA National Sales Achievement award in 1983, honored by National Society of Fund Raising Executives in 1995, past president of the American Society of CLU Fort Worth Chapter and past president of Fort Worth-North Rotary Club. His philanthropic endeavors included devoting more than 25 years as a board member of the Lena Pope Home in Fort Worth and one year as board president, and he was presented with the Garcia-Lancarte Award in 2004. Also, he was a founding member of the Lena Pope Home Circle of Hope. He lived life to the fullest. He loved ranching, snow skiing, scuba diving, traveling and had a black belt in martial arts. For over 50 years, Charles was a member of the Fort Worth Club where he was captain of the volleyball team and a competitive racquetball player. He was an avid sports fan who enjoyed watching the Texas Rangers. He also enjoyed being a season ticketholder watching his alma mater, the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs, play football. He was generous with his tickets, which he shared with family and friends. During his time at TCU, he served as an officer of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity. He was named to The B.M. & Frances Britain Society and The TCU Addison Randolph Clark Society. Charles was preceded into eternal life by his parents, Homer Howard Jones and Frances Jones of Justin, Texas. SURVIVORS: He is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Olivia of Southlake; son, Bart Howard Jones and wife, Rachel; grandchildren, Abbey, Hannah and Rhett of Fort Worth; sister, Melba Joyce Lowrance and husband, Bill; niece, Janna Carver and husband, Kelly, and nephew, Chase, of Southlake; sister-in-law, Linda Waldrop and husband, Larry, of Dallas; brother-in-law, Tommy DeLeon and wife, Suzie, of Plano; stepson, Brett Sharp and wife, Cristi, of Paradise; stepgrandsons, Landon Sharp and Garrett Sharp and wife, Amber, and their son, Heston, of Paradise; stepson, Bart Sharp and wife, Cathy, of Arlington and their daughters, Marilyn and Cydney; and, of course, his beloved dog, Anna.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 14, 2020