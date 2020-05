Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Charles's life story with friends and family

Share Charles's life story with friends and family

Charles J. Spohn BEDFORD--Charles Joseph Spohn, 77, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1927 SW Green Oaks Blvd., Arlington. Interment at a later date. THOMPSON'S HARVESON & COLE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 4350 River Oaks Blvd. Fort Worth, TX 76114, 817-336-0345



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store