Charles "Chuck" Lackey
1943 - 2020
June 12, 1943 - November 22, 2020
Azle, Texas - Charles "Chuck" Ray Lackey, 77, passed away Sunday, Nov 22, 2020 at home in Azle after a year-long battle with cancer.
Visitation: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday Nov 30th at Whites Funeral Home. Service: 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, Dec 1st at White's Azle Funeral Home. Interment: Azleland Memorial Park.
Chuck, Charles Ray, was born June 12, 1943 in Fort Worth to Katy LaVerne Mitchell Lackey & Ted Nathaniel Lackey. He married Carolyn Gustafson on Sep 30, 1961 officiated by his father. He honorably served his country in the United States Navy from 1961 to 1963. They had 3 children: Charlotte, Donald, and Charles. He married Aug 23, 1986 to Jennifer McGowan and adopted Robert Shane Lackey.
Charles was very successful. He devoted himself to work and family; His door was always open. When he wasn't working, he spent his days fishing, hunting, watching football, working on computers, and enjoying the company of friends and family at his home. He made lifelong friends along the way, Troy Jones, Jim Hamm and Euwayne Polk.
He began working at 12 at Tote It Grocery. He served two years in the Navy and then he worked at his Dad's shop, Lackey Garage. Then was employed by the United States Postal Service. He also owned Gemini Associates, an air conditioning and heating service. He retired from the United States Postal Service in 1999. After retirement Chuck furthered his education earning his Bachelor of Science Degree and began working at Lockheed Martin Federal Aviation Administration as a Network Engineer until his final days.
Charles is preceded in death by his parents Ted 1907-1984 & LaVerne 1916-2000 Lackey and 6 siblings: Beverley Bobo 1931-1945, Joseph Lackey 1936-1998, Nora Faye Lackey 1934-1936, David Elmer Lackey 1938-1938, Dorothy Williams 1940-2020, and Garry Lackey 1945-1976.
Survivors: Children: Charlotte Dady, Don Lackey, Charles Lackey/wife Angela Lackey, and Shane Lackey/wife Jessica Lackey; sister, Betty Lackey McKinney; Granddaughters, Destiny Morrison, Cecilie McDaniel, Holley Lackey, Jessica Lackey, Adalyn Lackey; Grandsons, Kenneth Lackey, Kevin Charles Lackey, & Ryan Lackey; Great Grandchildren, Johnathon & Joshua Morrison, Kaleigh Ray, Alyssa & Jackson Lackey, Emma & Mallory McDaniel.



Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 29, 2020.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Whites Funeral Home
DEC
1
Service
01:00 PM
Whites Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
White's Funeral Home -Azle - Azle
105 Denver Trail
Azle, TX 76020
(817) 444-3211
Memories & Condolences
November 28, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
November 28, 2020
Chuck was an outstanding person. He made everyone feel welcome and special. He will be missed.

Joan Keller
Friend
