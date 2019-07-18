Charles Lee Bramlett FORT WORTH -- Charles Lee Bramlett passed away Friday, July 12, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Greenwood Chapel. Charles was 79 years old and as he so often said "exactly one year older than dirt." He lived life on his own terms, especially when it came to doctor's orders to take better care of himself. Even so, he defied death on several occasions. He loved nothing more than spending time with family and friends, listening to music and going fishing. He was always the life of the party and never met a stranger. Look out Budweiser and Marlboro, your stocks are about to take a dip. Charles worked for the railroad for 28 years, and then became a field rep for a law firm. He was a very loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He leaves behind a very dysfunctional family that he was extremely proud of. Charles was preceded in death by his daughter, Lesa Richardson. SURVIVORS: Wife of 40 years, Sue; daughters, Tessa Slovak (David) and Kylee Jones (Adrian); son, Clint Bramlett (Cathy); grandchildren, Tito (Emily), Brittni (Josh), Bradi, Kory, Camden, Kylann, baby Jones and Abby; and great-granddaughters, Ari and Evi. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, as they have no destination after the memorial service, Charles would probably love for you to drink a beer in his memory, preferably a Bud Light Lime.



Published in Star-Telegram on July 18, 2019