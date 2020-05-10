Charles Lee Ice
1957 - 2020
Charles Lee Ice FORT WORTH--After more than eight years, Charles Lee Ice finished his journey with frontotemporal dementia on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Charles was born in Hemet, Calif., on April 24, 1957, to Robert and Rosalee. Although he spent his first few years in California and Ohio, he always considered Arkansas his home. He was 63 years old at the time of his death, and resided in Fort Worth, Texas. The oldest of four children, Charles was considered the leader of his house from a very early age and carried those leadership qualities through his life in his home with his wife and children and his church. Many who knew Charles knew him to be a man of many talents. On any given day you would find him baking a pie, fixing a household appliance, or playing one of his many musical instruments; while of course serenading you with his amazing voice. He was known to have great patience and was extremely generous to everyone who encountered him. An engineer by trade, he was always dreaming up his next big idea. His work ethic and entrepreneurial spirit allowed him to create several patents and start several businesses. SURVIVORS: Charles is survived in death by his loving wife of 37 years, Paula; his sons, Chase and wife, Karen, and Tristan Salcido; his loving mother-in-law, Billie Tunnell; his siblings, Joyce Thomas and Ricky Ice. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests charitable contributions in memory of Charles Ice be made to Brain Support Network, www.brainsupportnetwork.org, P.O. Box 7264, Menlo Park, CA 94026.


Published in Star-Telegram on May 10, 2020.
May 10, 2020
I Was raised in Gravette and went to Sulfur Springs to church when we were kids. I remember getting together Sabbath afternoons and singing for hours! Those were good times.... may God bless his family ♥
Jan Huff
Friend
May 10, 2020
BRO Charles his such lovely, humble, kind perdon, I like he play his guitar, I love U bro sees U in heaven RIP GOD'S will take care Paula n the children.
Titien Ice
Sister
May 10, 2020
My cousin Charlie was the first born on our side of the family and he took on a role of teacher and protector to all of us under his wing. He was always playing music for us or took us hiking on Sabbath when we were all unruly. He was such a kind and gentle man. I will miss him dearly. Until we meet again, I love you with all my heart.
Patty Gibson-Welch
Family
