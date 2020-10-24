Charles Lee Owen III

March 24, 1977 - October 15, 2020

Fort Worth, Texas - Lee was born in Magnolia, Arkansas. He died unexpectedly in Fort Worth, Texas. He is survived by his father Chuck Owen of Magnolia and mother Linda Sharron Smith of Keller, also by sisters Heather Moore of Boerne and Keely Owen of Flower Mound, nephew Cade Moore and niece Halee Moore of Lubbock and nieces Parker & Presley Kryzak of Flower Mound.

Lee attended Fort Worth Christian and Richland High School in North Richland Hills.

Among many occupations, Lee was last employed by Amazon in Fort Worth.

Lee was always a kind and giving person and being an organ doner he saved many lives by donating his heart, lungs, liver, kidneys and many other organs.

A memorial service will be held when the conditions are safe to do so.





