1/1
Charles Lee Owen III
1977 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Lee Owen III
March 24, 1977 - October 15, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Lee was born in Magnolia, Arkansas. He died unexpectedly in Fort Worth, Texas. He is survived by his father Chuck Owen of Magnolia and mother Linda Sharron Smith of Keller, also by sisters Heather Moore of Boerne and Keely Owen of Flower Mound, nephew Cade Moore and niece Halee Moore of Lubbock and nieces Parker & Presley Kryzak of Flower Mound.
Lee attended Fort Worth Christian and Richland High School in North Richland Hills.
Among many occupations, Lee was last employed by Amazon in Fort Worth.
Lee was always a kind and giving person and being an organ doner he saved many lives by donating his heart, lungs, liver, kidneys and many other organs.
A memorial service will be held when the conditions are safe to do so.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved