Charles Lee Taylor FORT WORTH -- Charles "Chuck" Lee Taylor, 94, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, after a short illness. FUNERAL: 9:30 a.m., Monday in Greenwood Chapel. Entombment: Greenwood Mausoleum. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Greenwood. Chuck was born May 9, 1925, in McCready, Va.; at the age of 18 he entered the US Army, where he fought during World War II. After the war, he entered the US Air Force, where he fought in Korea and Vietnam as well as other assignments around the world. He retired in 1975 after 30 years of military service. Following his service to his country, he continued service to the community by serving in Meals On Wheels for 30 years, only stopping when his body no longer allowed participation. He was also active at the Chapel on Naval Air Station Fort Worth JRB. Chuck was preceded in death by his wife, Marie B. "Reedie" Taylor; parents; and all seven siblings. SURVIVORS: Two sons, Charles and wife, Gwen and Darrell; granddaughter, Nicole; and many friends which were the light of his life in his later years.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 13, 2019