Charles Lewis Junkins FORT WORTH--Charles Lewis Junkins, 86, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Wednesday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Laurel Land Memorial Park following the service. 7100 Crowley Road, Fort Worth, Texas. Charles was born in Oklahoma in 1933. He moved to Texas in 1953 and pursued a very successful career as a construction superintendent. He was a master mechanic and could build or fix anything. Charles participated in stock car racing in the early '60s and was an avid NASCAR fan. He spoiled his grandchild during their overnight visits to no end and never met a stranger. Charles had many, many friends and will be missed by all. Charles was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Sarah Victry; daughter, Barbara A. Adams (1992); son, Charles D Junkins (2014). SURVIVORS: Wife of 45 years, Bobbie Junkins; daughter, Debra Morgan and husband, William; stepdaughter, Angela Beck; stepson, Elvis Bradley Beck and wife, Cynthia; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.