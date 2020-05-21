Charles "Charlie" Louis Hoffman, Jr. FRANKSTON -- Charles Louis Hoffman, Jr., "Charlie", of Frankston, Texas, was born on August 11, 1937, to Charles Louis Hoffman, Sr, and Mary Louise Hoffman, nee Kelty, in Youngstown, OH. He passed on to his Heavenly rest on May 16, 2020 at Hospice of East Texas in Tyler, Texas. ROSARY AND FUNERAL SERVICE: 10 a.m., Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Tyler, Texas. Burial services will be held the same day at Moore Memorial Gardens in Arlington beginning at 4:30 pm. Visitation: 9 a.m. prior to Rosary and Funeral. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to Diocese of Tyler, 1015 ESE Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75701-9663, ATTN: Terri Bolton/prison ministry; or a charity of your choice. Charlie graduated from Southern Methodist University in 1960, with a BS degree in Mechanical Engineering. He married Priscilla Elizabeth Scott on December 29, 1962, and they raised their children in Arlington. For the 35 years of his career, he worked for Lockheed-Martin (and several predecessors) with 10 years in aircraft design, and another 25 years as Lead Design Engineer for the design and building of the Space Shuttle, as well as the International Space Station. While living in Arlington, Charlie was one of the founding members of Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, founded in 1978. He belonged to the Knights of Columbus Council 6269, where he served as Grand Knight, among other capacities. He truly enjoyed playing in the softball league with his brother knights. After retirement, Charlie and Priscilla moved to East Texas, where they were founding members of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Frankston, Texas, in 1997. He was integral in the planning and design of the church. He belonged to the Knights of Columbus Council 1323 in Palestine, where he served as Grand Knight, Secretary, and Treasurer. For the past 16 years, he was involved in ministry at Coffield Prison in Tennessee Colony, Texas, sharing his faith with those that needed it most. He felt he was lucky in his life, and believed everyone should have a second chance. He led many men to Jesus Christ through his ministry. He often said, "there but for the grace of God go I." He felt he was one of the luckiest men in the world: being blessed with loving parents who introduced him to God and the value of hard work; meeting his beautiful bride on a chance encounter on a train ride from KS to TX; having four healthy, successful children that loved and cherished him; having a strong faith; and being able to serve others in so many ways. He will always be a shining example of what a person can be when GOD is at the top of everything you do. Charlie is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jim Hoffman; sisters, Ann Konderla, Margaret Bindel, and Carol Palazzo; and granddaughter, Brandi Shelton. SURVIVORS: His wife of 57 years, Priscilla; his four children, Chuck Hoffman, Pat Hoffman and wife, Amy, Scott Hoffman, and Mary Wharton and husband, David; five grandchildren, Allison Turner and husband, Bob; Andrew Flynn; Reagan, Bryce, and Matthew Hoffman; three great-grandchildren, Brandon, Aaron, and Casey Turner; two sisters, Marynell Konderla, and Susan Honeycutt; many nephews and nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces; and many, many friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 21, 2020.