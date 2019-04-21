|
|
Charles Mason WEST WORTH VILLAGE -- Charles Mason, 81, of West Worth Village, passed away on April, 17, 2019. SERVICE: 11:30 a.m. Monday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Greenwood. In lieu of flowers please donate to Trinity Baptist Church of River Oaks. Charles Mason worked for Bell Helicopter for over 35 years, served city council and many origination's in the community over the years. He leaves behind his wife, Elma Mason of 48 years; and brother, Floyd "Buddy" Mason. SURVIVORS: He is survived by children: Pam, Richard and Greg Mason; stepchildren, Wendal, Kevin and Don Oakes; grandchildren, Jeremey, Lisa, Michelle, J.K., Cory, Elizabeth, Holly, Brooke, Austin, Sidney, William, Hudson and Michael; and many great-grandkids.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 21, 2019