Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grand Prairie Funeral Home
733 Dalworth Street
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
(972) 263-7200
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
1927 SW Green Oaks Blvd.
Arlington, TX
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
1927 SW Green Oaks Blvd.
Arlington, TX
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
1927 SW Green Oaks Blvd.
Arlington, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles McFail
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles McFail


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles McFail Obituary
Charles McFail ARLINGTON--Charles McFail, 77, died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1927 SW Green Oaks Blvd., Arlington, 76017. The family will receive visitors at 9 a.m. in the Narthex; rosary starts at 10:30 a.m. followed by the funeral Mass at 11 a.m. with lunch to follow. Charles was born March 24, 1942, in Brookville, Pa. GRAND PRAIRIE FUNERAL HOME Grand Prairie, 972-263-7200 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -