Charles McFail ARLINGTON--Charles McFail, 77, died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1927 SW Green Oaks Blvd., Arlington, 76017. The family will receive visitors at 9 a.m. in the Narthex; rosary starts at 10:30 a.m. followed by the funeral Mass at 11 a.m. with lunch to follow. Charles was born March 24, 1942, in Brookville, Pa. GRAND PRAIRIE FUNERAL HOME Grand Prairie, 972-263-7200 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 16, 2020