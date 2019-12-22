Home

Charles McGuire "Mac" Simmons Obituary
Charles McGuire "Mac" Simmons FORT WORTH--Charles McGuire "Mac" Simmons passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: A memorial service for the celebration of Mac's life will be scheduled and announced by the family following the holiday season. MEMORIALS: Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Warrior Dog Foundation or the charity of donor's choice. Mac was born in Fort Worth, Texas, on Aug. 3, 1957. He was a graduate of Arlington Heights High School and worked in the oil and gas industry for the Western Company and then as an oil and gas investment advisor. Mac was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating and collecting arrowheads. He was well known by his friends and family for his great sense of humor and generosity. Mac was preceded in death by his mother, Anne McGuire Simmons, and his father, Charles Miller Simmons and Charles' longtime companion, Caroline Rose Hunt. SURVIVORS: Mac is survived by his sister, Lee Anne Simmons Banning and her husband, Calvin Banning; nephews, Charles Douglas, Christopher Douglas, Ryan Banning and Collin Banning; niece, Bailey Banning; along with numerous cousins, other loving family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 22, 2019
