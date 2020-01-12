|
|
Charles McGuire "Mac" Simmons CROWLEY--Charles McGuire "Mac" Simmons passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. SERVICE: A memorial service will be held to celebrate the life of Charles McGuire "Mac" Simmons on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Trinity Hills Baptist Church, 6970 FM 2871, Benbrook, Texas. Family and friends will gather at 10:30 a.m. for the service, and a reception follows. MEMORIALS: As previously announced, donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Warrior Dog Foundation or the charity of donor's choice.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 12, 2020