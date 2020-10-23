Charles Melvin Nobles

December 17, 1941 - October 20, 2020

Azle, Texas - Charles Melvin Nobles, 78, of Azle passed away October 20, 2020 in his home with family by his side.

Service: 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 24, 2020 in Biggers Funeral Home Chapel.

Interment: Azleland Memorial Park, Reno.

Visitation: 9 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, at the funeral home.

Melvin was born December 17, 1941 in Fort Worth, to William Odell Nobles and Thula Jane Hendrix Nobles. Melvin attended school in Lake Worth, and later served in the Navy. He retired from M & M Manufacturing as Vice President of Warehouse Operations after working for 40 years.

Melvin and Patsy celebrated 50 years of marriage on July 31, 2020. They enjoyed vacationing and traveling in their RV.

Melvin was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Raymond, George, and Charlie.

Survivors: Melvin is survived by his wife, Pat Nobles; his children, Tracy Nobles, Russell and Andrea Nobles; his grandchildren, Megan and Devin Evans-McGarry, Zach Nobles; his great grandchildren, Ryleigh, Amelia; his brother, Ed Nobles, and several nieces and nephews.







