Charles Morgan Gatlin MEMPHIS, TENN.--Charles Morgan Gatlin, 90, engineer, died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn. FUNERAL: 1 p.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church Springtown, 500 North Main St. Burial: Goshen Cemetery in Springtown. Visitation: Noon to service time Wednesday at the church. MEMORIALS: First Baptist Church Springtown. Charles was born in 1930 in Oktibbeha County, Miss. He graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering from Mississippi State University (1951). He married Frances Walker on Oct. 21, 1951. After her death in 2005, he married Peggy Reynolds on Aug. 6, 2008. Charles lived in the Fort Worth area from 1951 to 2016; then he and Peggy moved to Kirby Pines Retirement Community in Memphis, Tenn. Charles worked 57 years as an engineer, specializing in hydraulics systems, beginning at Consolidated Vultee (later Convair, then General Dynamics). Starting in 1974, he worked for Bell Helicopter and then Arkwin Industries, returning to General Dynamics in 1988, retiring from Lockheed Martin in the early 1990s. Until 2008, Charlie worked as contractor on projects at Lockheed or its subcontractors. Among many aircraft he helped design or improve were the B-58, F-111, F-16, Bell 206B and 206L, and the F-35. He was a professional engineer. Charles was active in his church; he was ordained deacon in 1960. He was a Master Mason for 70 years. Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Frances; daughter, Janet Coss; and parents, Cutcher and Minnie Lou Gatlin. SURVIVORS: His wife, Peggy Reynolds Gatlin; son, Charles M. Gatlin Jr.; daughter, Susan E. Garrett; son-in-law, Dennis Coss; stepsons, Alan Reynolds, Andy Reynolds, and Chris Reynolds; stepdaughter, Alisa Reynolds Worthington; sister, Nan Strohminger Caldwell; 18 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.