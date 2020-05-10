Charles Mosser GRANBURY--Charles Mosser, 72, of Granbury, Texas, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020. SURVIVORS: Charlie is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Hansen Mosser; daughter, Laura Taylor and her husband, Jasper, and grandsons, Nikolaus Rhyne and Aiden Taylor; son, Ryan Fellows and his wife, Jennifer, and grandsons, Aiden McDonald and Connor Fellows; son, Jon Fellows; sister, Carla Ann Gill and her husband, Andy; nieces, Maggie Gill, Katie Gill, and Sabrina Gill; and many other loved ones. Arrangements by Wiley Funeral Home, Granbury.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 10, 2020.