March 31, 1932 - November 15, 2020

Granbury, Texas - Charles R Newman, born March 31, 1932 in Ft. Worth, Texas passed peacefully in his home & began his Heavenly life on November 15, 2020 leaving behind a legacy.

He joined the National Guard in 1952. He met the love of his life Gail Willis, in September of 1954 & married her 2 weeks later. Together they created a true love story full of love, happiness, family, & friends. He was family, a true man of distinction, a sage leader, a mentor, a devoted husband, a protective father, a doting grandfather, a loyal brother, & the best friend anyone could hope to have. Everything he did in life was for his family. He built an empire with his 3 younger brothers, Newman Brothers Trucking. They worked together & raised their kids together. They sold their business & retired in the late 80s. He spent the remainder of his years doing what he loved most, spending time with his family. He made sure to always tell each family member how proud he was of them, how much he loved them, how lucky he was to have them, and he would tell everyone; he had the most beautiful granddaughters. He was proud of his family & the Newman name. Ecclesiastes 7:1- A good name is better than fine perfume, and the day of death better that the day of birth.

He was a Godly man. He would sit at the table with his bible open, studying the word, & sharing with anyone who would listen. He loved playing his piano, watching classic movies, & telling jokes. He made sure to make everyone smile. He touched so many lives & will be missed by many.

Ephesians 2:8--"For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith- and this is not from yourselves, it is the gift of God."

He was preceded in death by his parents: Earl & Ada Newman; his 2 brothers: Harold & Bill Newman; sisters- in- law: Shirley Newman, Joan Willis, & Carlie Allee; grandson in law: Brandon Bartlett.

He leaves behind a tremendous legacy: wife of 66 years, Gail Newman; children: Debbie & Randy Vogt, Jan & James Brock, Karen & Keith Varnado, John & Teresa Newman; grandchildren: Shelly & Anthony Miller, Kristi & Sean Mclemore, Aaron & Laura Vogt, Amy & Jeremy Clark, Miranda Nichols & Tyrel Choat, Chad Nichols, Jared Varnado, Tori & Cody Harris, Matthew Varnado, Austin & Taylor Brock, Jae & Brian Crawford, Johnny & Brittney Newman, Ashley & Frank Limon, Sean & Sandy Harvey, Rachael & Cody Walton, & Jace Newman; brother: Ronnie Newman & wife Julia; sister- in- law: Carol Newman.





