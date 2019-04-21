Resources More Obituaries for Charles Dowell Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Charles P. Dowell

Obituary Condolences Flowers Charles P. Dowell FORT WORTH -- The Reverend Charles Patterson "Chuck" Dowell of Fort Worth passed away peacefully on Thursday evening, April 11, 2019, in the loving arms of his wife, Carolyn. He was 83 years old, having just recently celebrated his birthday on March 16. He was a life-long member of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). SERVICE: Memorial Service at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019 in the Sanctuary of University Christian Church, 2720 S. University Drive, Fort Worth, Texas 76109, with the Reverend Cyndy W. Twedell officiating. Following the worship service, the family will greet friends at a reception in the church's Walker Fellowship Hall. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to the Charles and Carolyn Dowell Music Endowment Fund at University Christian Church; or to Brite Divinity School, TCU Box 298130, Fort Worth, Texas 76129; or to a . Born in McKinney, Texas in 1936, he was a grandson of the pioneering J. P. Dowell family of Collin County, and the second son born to Clifton Enders Dowell, Sr. and Tina Mae Milligan Dowell of McKinney. He graduated from Boyd High School in 1954 where he played football and was in the school band. He received his BA degree in Math and Physics from Texas Christian University, and it was at that time that he received a call to enter the ministry. He enrolled in TCU's Brite Divinity School where he later received his graduate degree and became an Ordained Minister of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in 1961. During his ministry, he was honored to have faithfully served Disciple congregations in Mineral Wells, Dallas, Longview, and most recently Fort Worth where he was a Senior Associate Minister at University Christian Church. Over the course of his 23 years there, he enjoyed leading many areas in the life of this congregation including Education, Stewardship, Outreach, Finance and Business Administration. He loved singing in UCC's Chancel Choir, and because of his passionate belief in the importance of hands-on mission outreach, he will be remembered for providing many groups with life-altering opportunities of service to others, both locally and globally. Upon his retirement in 2001, he continued as an active member of this beloved congregation as long as he was able. His kind and gentle manner and compassion for others will be missed by all who knew him. During the past four years, while courageously dealing with his declining health and several surgeries, he never once complained. He just "soldiered on" and whenever anyone asked how he was doing, he was always quick to say, "I'm doing just fine. Now how are you doing? I hope you are OK too." A year ago, after finally being strong enough to fulfill his wish to be at home, he frequently talked about a very special place he had "visited" during one of his surgeries. It was a beautiful, spectacular place, full of flowers and trees and birds and music perhaps it was a vision of the heavenly place where he is now. He was preceded in death by his parents; his older brother, Dr. Clifton E. Dowell, Jr., in 2012; and his younger brother, the Reverend Edward L. Dowell, in 2013. SURVIVORS: Reverend Dowell is survived by his beloved wife, Carolyn Younger Dowell; three sons: David Collin Dowell of Colorado, Charles Darren Dowell and wife Emily of California, and Donald Patterson Dowell and wife Michelle of Benbrook, Texas; two grandchildren: Charles Ignatius Dowell and Lucille Mae Dowell, both of California; and his beloved red and white beagle "Alice". He is also survived by his extended family and many treasured friends, all of whom he loved dearly.



