Charles P. Little SOUTHLAKE -- Charles P. Little, 84, a husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully in the early hours of Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, in Southlake. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Saturday at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church in Richland Hills. Entombment: Greenwood Mausoleum. Rosary: 6 p.m. Friday in Greenwood Chapel. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to or Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth. Charles was one of the lucky individuals that truly loved what he did. As a captain for American Airlines he got to see the world like few others do. With the benefits provided to him as a pilot Charles was able to fully follow his passion for travel with his family and friends. After retirement Charles continued to travel and took motorhome enthusiasm to the next level. He saw America in the greatest level possible and loved every minute of it. Charles was a member of the Gray Eagles organization and enjoyed talking and reminiscing with former colleagues. Charles was also a commissioned officer with the USAF and member of the prestigious F-102 interceptor squadron based in Keflavik, Iceland. Charles could thrill everyone with his stories of buzzing the seals on beaches to intercepting Russian Bear Bombers during his time of service. Charles was preceded in death by parents, Charles W. and Irene Little; wife, Jean Little; wife, Alva Little; and son, Keith Little. SURVIVORS: Wife, Donna Little; sons, Charles J. Little of the Philippines, Robert J. Little and wife, Katie of Haslet and Tom Little and wife, Sherri of Keller; nine grandchildren; as well as six great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 20, 2019