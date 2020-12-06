Charles Patton AndersonOctober 7, 1926 - December 2, 2020Fort Worth, Texas - Charles Patton Anderson, cherished family member and resident of Fort Worth, Texas, passed away on December 2, 2020.Charles, the sixth of nine boys raised by Marguerite and David Anderson, was born Oct. 7, 1926 in Cotton Plant, Arkansas. He grew up on the family's farm on Anderson Lane. Charles attended high school in nearby Brinkley where he polished a keenness for sports, big band jazz, and the Razorbacks, and that polish never wore off.Charles was a veteran of the Army Air Corps, serving during WWII, and was discharged in Fort Worth in 1946. When his oldest brother Doug attempted to gather all the siblings in Fort Worth, Charles made his home there, studied at TCU, worked at Convair, and one day at the office found Helen Virginia Coulson, who had also moved to town from a family farm. They married in July 1950, and in 2020 celebrated their 70th anniversary.Charles worked at Bell Helicopter for many years and at Watson's Manufacturing for many more. In between, there were a multitude of family trips with Helen and children, Cheryl and Larry, a multitude of weekend trips to the old home places in Cotton Plant and Collinsville, and even one vacation each with the respective and respected grandmas. Charles never missed school sporting events with his kids, loved Friday Night Football with the Everman Bulldogs, and of course Saturday trips to see the Razorbacks in action with the local teams.Charles was gregarious, loved his wife Helen and their kids, loved his brothers and the friends he made during his work-life and retirement. He retired in his early 60s and with Helen started traveling by trailer across the nation and across the continent. They found a genuine summer home at Airstream Circle near Crossville, Tenn., spending much of each year in that cool and shady grove.Charles was an avid gardener, tending to year-round plots of vegetables and flowers wherever he lived. He was also a carpenter and decorator, and had one of the best tool shops in town.He is predeceased by his parents; and his brothers, Douglas, John, Robert, David Darwin, David Jr., and Billy.Charles is survived by Helen, Cheryl, Larry and Kathryn Anderson, Tom and Sue Anderson, and Joe Anderson. He is also survived by wonderful grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, and many nieces and nephews.Charles Patton Anderson, a child of the Great Depression and a member of Greatest Generation, often pointed to the Sermon on the Mount as his inspiration in spiritual life. His family welcomes your prayers for Charles and for Helen. Charles will be buried at Greenwood Memorial Park following a family service.