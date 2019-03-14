|
Charles Adkins, Jr. FORT WORTH -- Charles Ramon Adkins Jr, a HVAC Supervisor, age 23, passed away on March 7, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11am Saturday, Great Rising Star B.C., 5513 Como Dr. Burial Skyvue Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 7-8pm Friday at Greater Antioch Baptist Church. 5420 Cottey St. SURVIVORS: Father, Pastor Charles R. Adkins Sr (Delma); mother, Lynette Jenkins; nine brothers; six sisters; grandparents, Mama Granny Sharlene Collins and Charles Ray Adkins; and numorous other family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 14, 2019