|
|
Charles R. Mort Sr. MILFORD, MASS.--Charles R. Mort Sr., 80, of Milford was called to eternal rest on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at medical care facility in Northbridge, Mass. During his lifetime, he touched the lives of many and will be remembered as someone who brought great love, laughter, and encouragement to those that knew him. Charles was born Sept. 28, 1939, in Tewksbury, Mass., and was the beloved son of William D. and Catherine Lynch Mort. He attended Waltham High School, and then went on to join the United States Air Force. Charles served on active duty for eight years and retired after 30 years in the Air Force Reserve. During that time, Charles also worked for American Airlines as a jet engine mechanic for nearly 30 years before retiring. He was married to Patricia M. Burns Mort who passed in 1984, as well as Patricia Tobias Mort. Charles enjoyed a number of activities throughout his life. His hobbies included carpentry working on cars and playing pickup hockey with friends from American Airlines. He was an avid dancer and enjoyed music. His time in the Air Force Reserve allowed him to travel to new places and meet new people. He enjoyed spending time visiting his family and friends. Charles also enjoyed learning about and collecting airplane and war memorabilia. He enjoyed watching shows of old cars being restored and enjoyed nature. During his retirement, Charles reconnected with the church where he volunteered countless hours at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church delivering meals, giving communion, and handy-man services fixing whatever needed fixing. In addition to these hobbies, Charles was an avid sports fan and loved the Boston Bruins, New England Patriots even the Dallas Cowboys. Charles especially loved Texas, his second home for 30-plus years. SURVIVORS: Charles is survived by his son, Charles R. Mort Jr. and his wife, Christine, of Milford; daughters, Maxine D. Kinhart of Franklin, Cindy L. and her husband, David Blair, of Milford and Kathleen P. and her husband, Colbi Stowers, of Texas; sister, Marilyn Fitzpatrick of Hudson; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: A private graveside service will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Milford. While the family and friends of Charles are mourning his passing, current circumstances, restrictions and the family's concerns for everyone's health will prevent them from receiving guests as they would prefer. Please call or write to them directly or you may leave your name and a memory on a digital guestbook at www.bumafuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a COVID-19 . BUMA-SARGEANT FUNERAL HOME Milford, Mass., 508-473-5511 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 5, 2020