Charles Ray Crumpton HAWLEY--Charles Ray Crumpton, 73, a devoted husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. GRAVESIDE MEMORIAL SERVICE: Noon Friday, Jan. 3, in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at Mount Olivet, 2301 N. Sylvania Ave., Fort Worth, 76111. Charles was born Feb. 4th, 1946. He was a Navy veteran of the Vietnam War and retired from the U.S. Post Office after 38 years of service. Charles was preceded in death by his father, James Crumpton; mother, Bonnie Spiars; and two brothers, Johnny and Gary Spiars. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Donna; his sons, Charles and wife, Debbie, of Abilene, Chris and wife, Cindy, of Fort Worth; grandchildren, Clayton Jones of Fort Worth, Taylor Crumpton of Austin, and Tara Crumpton of Fort Worth; siblings, James Crumpton, Larry Spiars, Danny Spiars, and Melody Seydler.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 31, 2019
