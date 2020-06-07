Charles Ray Dodd
Charles Ray Dodd FORT WORTH--Charles Ray Dodd, 62, of Fort Worth passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, Biggers Funeral Home Chapel. Charles was a man full of life and young at heart. He was always dressed up, neat and orderly. Charles loved to buy CD's of classic rock. He was a smooth talker. SURVIVORS: Survived by wife, Georgia Dodd; father, Charles Dodd; mother, Gwen Dodd; brother, Richard Wayne Dodd; sister, Tammy Lynn Taylor; and a number of nieces and nephews.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
Funeral services provided by
Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
(817) 237-3341
