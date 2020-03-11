|
|
Charles Ray Pitzer BURLESON--Charles Ray Pitzer passed peacefully in his home in Burleson, Texas, on Sunday, March 8, 2020, surrounded by his family. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Interment: Moore Memorial Gardens, Arlington. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 13, at the funeral home. Charles was born in 1929 in Texon, Regan County, Texas, to Robert Hugh Pitzer and Eleanor "Nell" Pauline Smryl. He grew up in Lake Charles, La., where he excelled in football, baseball and basketball. He played football for McNeese State University. Charles ended up in Arlington, Texas, where he met the love of his life, Madge Marie Tooke. They were married in December of 1952. He was instrumental in starting the Boys Club of Arlington, the Boxing Club and was involved in the 2030 Club. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Arlington and taught Sunday school there. An entrepreneur, Charles had many successful businesses over the span of his life. Most of them involved some sort of construction work or restaurants. He was well known for Charlies Barbeque. Charles Ray had a zest for life and lived it to the fullest. He loved being able to entertain and have all of his friends and family around him. He will be dearly missed by all. At the end of the day, his message to us all, is that he did it God's way. Charles was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Elisa Ann Pitzer; and son, Charles Ray Pitzer Jr. SURVIVORS: Wife, Madge Marie Pitzer; sons, Paige Pitzer and wife, Vickie, and Chase Pitzer and wife, Beverly; grandchildren, Payton Pitzer and wife, Ashley, Bradley Pitzer, and Kennedy Pitzer; great-grandchildren, Ella Rae Pitzer and Kallie Marie Pitzer; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 11, 2020