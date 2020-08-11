Charles Richard McNallen JOHNSON CITY--From his earliest childhood, all Charles Richard McNallen wanted to do was to fly. That motivation influenced his high school years as he worked with the Civil Air Patrol in his hometown of Artesia, N.M., washing planes to earn the opportunity to be taken flying. Chuck's 20-year career as a U.S. Air Force tanker pilot enabled him to see much of the world, including The Azores (Portugal), Labrador (Canada), England, Alaska, Thailand, Australia, and Vietnam. During one of his four tours in Vietnam, he was awarded the Distinguish Flying Cross. Chuck and his crew dropped flares continuously over a 24-hour period to illuminate a hillside where a U.S. helicopter had gone down. Their action saved the lives of the helicopter crew who were taking fire from Viet Cong attackers. After retirement from the USAF in 1973, Chuck completed his college degree and began his second career, teaching geology at James Bowie High School in Arlington, Texas. At Bowie, he met Betty McBrine Gunn, his wife of nearly 43 years. They married in 1977. Their life centered around St. Alban's Episcopal Church and the friends they had there. Chuck continued his career at Bailey Junior High, teaching earth science until his retirement in 1992. Following a 10-year dream to live in the Hill Country, he and Betty moved to Johnson City. Chuck loved watching and feeding the wildlife that came into their backyard. His favorite pastime was playing golf with friends at Lady Bird Johnson Golf Course in Fredericksburg. He also enjoyed the camaraderie of his friends at the community game night on Fridays. For many years Chuck was a member of the Johnson City Lions Club. He also enjoyed the company of his friends in the Blanco County Old Timers Coffee Club that met at El Charro Restaurant. Chuck and his twin sister, Claire, were born April 5, 1934, in Amarillo, Texas. He was preceded in death by his birth mother, Ruth Willmering McNallen; his sister, Claire McNallen; parents, John and Veda McNallen; and sister, Donna Ruth McNallen. SURVIVORS: Chuck is survived by Betty; Stanley Peebody, his loyal dog; daughters, Rhonda McNallen Venne of Westhampton, Mass., Christy Gunn Machulski and husband, John, of Boston, Mass., Suzanna Gunn of North Richland Hills, Texas; sons, Michael McNallen of Houston, Texas, and Andrew McNallen and wife, Patty, of Peshastin, Wash.; and brother-in-law, John L."Skip" and sister-in-law, Nancy McBrine, and family of San Antonio. He is survived by grandchildren, Lauren McNallen Philips and husband, Dan, of East Petersburg, Pa., Phillip McNallen of Houston, Sam McNallen of Peshastin, Wash., Claire McNallen Hernandez and husband, Daniel, of Round Rock, Jack Machulski of Boston, Mass., Meredith Machulski of Boston, Mass., and Kate Venne and Molly Venne, of Easthampton, Mass. And he is survived by his niece, Tiffany Noonan and husband, Chris, of Glendale, Calif.;, great-niece, Ashley Noonan Steere, husband, Rob, and their two daughters of Thousand Oaks, Calif.; and great-nephew, Kevin Noonan of Glendale, Calif. The McNallen family is grateful for the care and concern of the entire Johnson City community and the family of St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church during this time. The McNallen family gratefully acknowledges the support provided by Heart to Heart Hospice of San Marcos, Texas, especially Kit Boggio, RN; Maria Diaz, CNA; Chaplain Michael Bartley; and Social Worker Steven Alchus. The family is grateful for the loving care provided by Chuck's private nurse, Sandra Wiedel of Spring Branch. Chuck died peacefully in his sleep with his wife by his side on Friday, July 31, 2020. MEMORIAL SERVICE: A memorial service is planned for this fall at Chuck's home church, St. Michael's in Blanco. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to your favorite charity
or to Chuck's favorite. which was the Central Texas Food Bank, 6500 Metropolis Drive, Austin, TX 78744, www.centraltexasfoodbank.org
. Below is a quote from Chuck's favorite poem: "Oh! I have slipped the surly bonds of Earth And danced the skies on laughter-silvered wings; And, while with silent, lifting mind I've trod The high untrespassed sanctity of space, Put out my hand, and touched the face of God." --From "High Flight" by John Gillespie Magee CROFTS-CROW FUNERAL HOME Johnson City, 830-868-4444 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries