Blessing Funeral Home
401 Elm Street
Mansfield, TX 76063
Charles Ross Shelby Obituary
Charles Ross Shelby BURLESON--Charles Ross Shelby, 89, born in Negley, Texas, on Sept. 1, 1930, to Willie and Dorthy Shelby, was called from his life on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Blessing Funeral Home in Mansfield, Texas. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Blessing Funeral Home. He was a successful business owner in partnership with J.L McCarver for 50 years in M&S Properties in Arlington, Texas. His first love, however, was working his ranches and caring for his family and friends. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his son, Charles Ricky Shelby and wife, Pamela; daughters, Vickie Marie Pope and husband, Tommy, Laura Lynne Chebuhar and husband, Chip; grandchildren, Ricky Shelby, Chad Plank, Stephanie Rood, Mikela Bowers, Toby Pope, Jason and Justin Staffen. He enjoyed his eight great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 13, 2019
