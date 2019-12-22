|
Charles Smith FORT WORTH--Charles "Charlie" Smith, retired city circulation manager of Fort Worth Star-Telegram, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at St. Matthew United Methodist Church, 2414 Hitson Lane, Fort Worth, Texas, 76112. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Matthew United Methodist Church. Charles was employed by the Star-Telegram for 33 years and retired in 1997. He was born March 2, 1935, in Fort Worth, Texas, to Raymond and Hazel Smith. He graduated from Poly High School in 1953 and attended North Texas State. He married his high school sweetheart, Rosemary Roberts, in 1955. Charles had unwavering Christian faith and loved his family and Fort Worth very much. Charles was preceded in death by loving parents, Raymond and Hazel Smith; brother, Raymond Smith; and brother-in-law, Ronald Lambert. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Rosemary Smith; children, Angela Alavizadeh and husband, Mohsen, Bruce Smith and wife, Mary Ann, Curtis Smith and wife, Katy, Wendy Durre and husband, David; sister, Judy Lambert; grandchildren, Joe Alavizadeh, Brittany Jones and husband, Greg, Skyler Smith and wife, Melissa, Gib Smith and wife, Hailey, Chad Smith and Ellie Smith; great-grandchildren, Ella Rose Jones and William Smith; niece, Meggan Fletcher and husband, Trent, with great-nephew and great-nieces, Hudson, Harper and Finley Fletcher.
