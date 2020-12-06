1/1
Charles "Chuck" Stankich
1935 - 2020
January 3, 1935 - November 25, 2020
Arlington, Texas - Charles "Chuck" Stankich, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at his home in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at the age of 85.
Born on January 3, 1935, in Campbell, Ohio, Charles was the youngest son of Matthew and Sophie (Logan) Stankich. He had two siblings, Matthew "Matt" and Mary (Gregorich). Charles served in the United States Air Force from 1953 to 1957 as an Airman First Class and was honorably discharged.
He married Dorothy "Dorie" Barone and moved to California in the early 1960s. They raised two daughters, Joan and Joyce, in Anaheim. He was a leader, teacher and protector who loved his family. Loyal and hardworking, Charles was employed with IBM as a Field Service Representative for 30 years. Affectionately called Chuck, he was well respected and cultivated lifelong friendships. He was an experienced stock trader and investor, a lover of Chianti wine and cold beer, and a true blue Dodgers baseball fan.
In 2008, Charles met Evelyn "Evi" Obidinski of Arlington, Texas at an Air Force reunion and they were married in 2010. Charles and Evi loved spending time together along with Evi's cousin, Heidi. They enjoyed working on home improvement projects, hosting holiday parties, getting together with family and friends, and taking anniversary trips to Las Vegas. They frequently visited California to spend time with his daughters and grandchildren.
Charles is survived by his loving wife, Evi, and her cousin, Heidi Pouch; his daughters, Joan (Ken) Baker, and Joyce Stankich; and his grandchildren, Sarah (Brian) Van Vleet, Michael Ortiz, Rachel Gunning, and Christopher Baker.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother and sister, and first wife, Dorie.
He leaves behind a footprint of courage, strength, grace and dignity. His family and friends will miss him dearly.
Charles will be laid to rest at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.



Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 6, 2020.
