Charles Summers NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Charles Summers passed away Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Peace Lutheran. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please donate to americanvalorfoundation.org. Charlie will be remembered as a problem solver, loyal friend, great father, and, most of all, a faithful Christ follower. He enjoyed challenges and helping others. He always stopped to smell the roses and saw the best in others. Charlie will sorely miss his cougar Pat. His parting advice is to always drink upstream from your herd and never squat with your spurs on! We will all miss you and love you very much, Dad!
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 3, 2019