Charles W. Aubrey WHITE SETTLEMENT--Charles W. Aubrey, 79, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 6, 2019, surrounded by his family at a local hospice. FUNERAL: 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Greenwood. Charles was born March 9, 1940, in Paducah, Texas, to Forrest and Sue Aubrey. Charles will always be remembered as a loving father, husband, grandfather, and friend to everyone. He always said that life would not be worth living if you can't help others. He retired from the city of Fort Worth. He loved working with his hands and had a knack for fixing any and every thing. He loved spending time with family and his beloved pets. Charles was preceded in death by the love of his life, Maxine Aubrey; parents; brother, James; sister, Patsy; and granddaughter, Paula. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Denishia Sanders and husband, Marc; sons, Gary Boyd and wife, Jan, Joe Boyd and wife, Tootie, and Steve Boyd; grandchildren, PJ, Charlie, Ernest, Mike, Penny, Larry, Alexis, Josh, Misty, Ashley and Brittany; and numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family.



