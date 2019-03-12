|
Charles Wayne Louderback NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Charles "Wayne" Louderbach, 88, North Richland Hills passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 4 p.m. Richland Hills Christian Church, 3908 Ruth Road, North Richland Hills, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to KU Endowment, Memorial Giving, P.O. Box 928, Lawrence, KS 66044-0928 at KU, or Richland Hills Christian Church, 3908 Ruth Road, Richland Hills, TX 76118. Wayne was a native of Fort Scott, Kan. He graduated from Kansas University with a bachelor's degree in business, 1952; he also served as the first student manager of the 1952 National Championship basketball team. After graduating, Wayne worked for Western Insurance Company as a field representative in the company's home office. He retired from Western Insurance in 1986. In 1996 Wayne married Carol Dillon in Maui. For the next 22 years, they enjoyed cruising numerous ports. He continued to attend KU Basketball games, Big 12 tournaments and various regional and Final Fours with friends and daughter, Melissa. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Ivan and Audine Louderback.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 12, 2019