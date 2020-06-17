Charles Wesley Wilkes HURST--Charles Wesley Wilkes was born on March 19, 1947 in San Francisco, Calif. and he passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020. SERVICE: A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, June 21, 2020 with a wake service beginning at 6 p.m. at Lucas Funeral Home in Hurst. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, June 22, 2020 at St Michael Catholic Church located at 3713 E. Harwood, Bedford, Texas with interment to follow at Jackson Cemetery in Krum, Texas. Charlie lived in Texas since the age of one and he worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resource Conservation Service in Fort Worth until his retirement. He was a member of Moose Lodge in Haltom City and a member of Saint Michael Catholic Church being heavily involved with the Knights of Columbus in Bedford. Charlie was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia "Patty" Wilkes; his parents, Wesley Wilkes and Jean Wilkins Wilkes. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his aunt, Betty Wilkens; cousins Shirley Riggs Olivas and husband, Bob, Sandra Brewer, Billie June Ogdon, Linda Corley, Suzie Wilkes and her husband, Richard, Gus Wilkes, Jeanie Wilkes, and Anthony Santora; he also is survived, his sister-in-law, Debra Moniz and her husband, Joe; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.