Charles Wesley Wilkes
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Wesley Wilkes HURST--Charles Wesley Wilkes was born on March 19, 1947 in San Francisco, Calif. and he passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020. SERVICE: A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, June 21, 2020 with a wake service beginning at 6 p.m. at Lucas Funeral Home in Hurst. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, June 22, 2020 at St Michael Catholic Church located at 3713 E. Harwood, Bedford, Texas with interment to follow at Jackson Cemetery in Krum, Texas. Charlie lived in Texas since the age of one and he worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resource Conservation Service in Fort Worth until his retirement. He was a member of Moose Lodge in Haltom City and a member of Saint Michael Catholic Church being heavily involved with the Knights of Columbus in Bedford. Charlie was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia "Patty" Wilkes; his parents, Wesley Wilkes and Jean Wilkins Wilkes. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his aunt, Betty Wilkens; cousins Shirley Riggs Olivas and husband, Bob, Sandra Brewer, Billie June Ogdon, Linda Corley, Suzie Wilkes and her husband, Richard, Gus Wilkes, Jeanie Wilkes, and Anthony Santora; he also is survived, his sister-in-law, Debra Moniz and her husband, Joe; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
21
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Lucas Funeral Home - Hurst
Send Flowers
JUN
21
Wake
06:00 PM
Lucas Funeral Home - Hurst
Send Flowers
JUN
22
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St Michael Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lucas Funeral Home - Hurst
1321 Precinct Line Road
Hurst, TX 76053
(817) 284-7271
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved