Charles "Whit" Whitmire COLLEYVILLE--Charles "Whit" Whitmire went home peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: was held in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Charles was born Jan. 6, 1934, in Olney, Texas, to Thomas and Iva Whitmire. He was in the insurance business for 50-plus years. In his pastime, Charles loved to hunt and fish. Charles was preceded in death by his wife, June A. Whitmire; parents; and brother, Winfred Whitmire. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Jackie and husband, Gary Fagan, of Colleyville, Cheresa and husband, Dean Reading, of Hutchinson, Minn., Pam and husband, Ron Bradley, of Cooper and Byron Whitmire of Fort Worth; sister, Theda Bishop of Azle; grandchildren, Brandi and husband, Mark Gosdin, Stephanie and husband, Matt Phillips, Greg Reading, Jay Reading and Alisha and husband, Daniel Dickerson; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family members.