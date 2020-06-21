Charles Willard Briggs
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Willard Briggs WEATHERFORD--Charles Willard Briggs, 73, went home to be with his Savior and his wife, Charlene, on Tuesday morning, June 16, 2020, at Keeneland Nursing Home in Weatherford. SERVICE: Charles and his wife Charlene will be inurned the DFW National on a date to be determined. Charles was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was born in Ohio and moved with his wife to Texas to be with her daughter and grandchildren in 1993. Charles was an active member of Wedgewood Baptist Church. He enjoyed 'tinkering' with model planes and cars and enjoyed collecting guns. In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Charlene on May 16, 2020. SURVIVORS: Charles is survived by his daughter, Sharon Klahm-Hibler of Weatherford; his granddaughter, Jessica Bradley (Christopher) of San Diego, grandson, Zachary Hamilton (Kristyn) of Weatherford and granddaughter, Victoria Tolbert (Tyler) of Grapevine; and by his great- grandchildren, Britton Bradley, Brooklyn Bradley and Emmie Hamilton. In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Charlene on May 16, 2020.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Galbreaith-Pickard Funeral Chapel
913 North Elm St
Weatherford, TX 76086
(817) 594-2747
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved