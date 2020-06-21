Charles Willard Briggs WEATHERFORD--Charles Willard Briggs, 73, went home to be with his Savior and his wife, Charlene, on Tuesday morning, June 16, 2020, at Keeneland Nursing Home in Weatherford. SERVICE: Charles and his wife Charlene will be inurned the DFW National on a date to be determined. Charles was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was born in Ohio and moved with his wife to Texas to be with her daughter and grandchildren in 1993. Charles was an active member of Wedgewood Baptist Church. He enjoyed 'tinkering' with model planes and cars and enjoyed collecting guns. In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Charlene on May 16, 2020. SURVIVORS: Charles is survived by his daughter, Sharon Klahm-Hibler of Weatherford; his granddaughter, Jessica Bradley (Christopher) of San Diego, grandson, Zachary Hamilton (Kristyn) of Weatherford and granddaughter, Victoria Tolbert (Tyler) of Grapevine; and by his great- grandchildren, Britton Bradley, Brooklyn Bradley and Emmie Hamilton. In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Charlene on May 16, 2020.