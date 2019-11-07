Home

Charles William Carter FORT WORTH--Charles William "Bill" Carter, 97, of Fort Worth passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. FUNERAL: 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Laurel Land Chapel of Chimes. Visitation: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, hour prior to service. Interment: Laurel Land Memorial Park. Bill He was born in Denison on Jan. 29, 1922. He married Marie Weaver in 1943 and had three children. After serving in World War II, Bill graduated from TCU in accounting magna cum laude. He retired from General Motors with 32 years. After Marie's death, Bill married Doris Nantz. They were members of Southcliff Baptist Church. Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Doris, of 46 years; first wife, Cloia Marie; daughter, Linda; parents, James and Francis; and four siblings. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his sons, Charles Wayne and wife, Martha, and David and wife, Lucy; stepchildren, Sharolyn, Mike and Andy; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 7, 2019
