Charles Willard Postlewate GRANBURY--Charles Willard Postlewate, 78, of Granbury, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 13, 2019, in Fort Worth. MEMORIAL CELEBRATION: 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Bob Duncan Center, 2800 S. Center St., Arlington. For more information, please go to https://www.noblecremations.com MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Retina Foundation of the Southwest (Dallas, Texas) or The Bridge Street History Center (Granbury, Texas). Born Jan. 8, 1941, in San Antonio, Texas, to Eugene and Eunice Olney Postlewate, Charles graduated from Edison High School in 1958, earned a B.S. in mechanical engineering from GMI in Flint, Mich., and a B.A. and M.A. in guitar performance from Wayne State University in Detroit, Mich. Charles came to the University of Texas at Arlington in 1978 and retired as associate professor of music in 2006. Charles will be lovingly remembered for his many contributions to education and music, for his love and devotion to his family, and for an accomplished life that was truly well-lived. Charles was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Dorothy Postlewate Hackworth. SURVIVORS: Charles is survived by his beloved wife of 30 years, Marisa Herrera Postlewate; children, Jackie (Willy) Marlowe, Steve Postlewate, Brad (Shelly) Postlewate; siblings, Eugene "Sonny" (Susan) Postlewate, Morris (Joann) Postlewate, Marie Postlewate; brother-in-law, Neil Hackworth; and six grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 11, 2019